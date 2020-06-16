Dellwood man turns himself in two weeks after fatal Earth City shooting

EARTH CITY — A 34-year-old man turned himself in to St. Louis County police on Monday following a fatal shooting June 1, police said.

Michael Barney, of the 1600 block of Jett Drive in Dellwood, is reported to have fled the scene the day of the shooting, flagging down a motorist and asking for a ride to Fenton, police said.

Barney is suspected of shooting Demetris Bogard, 29, of St. Louis. Police responded about 3:50 p.m. June 1 to the 3200 block of Rider Trail South in Earth City, where police found Bogard with a gunshot wound to his back. Bogard died after being transported to a hospital.

The motorist that drove Barney to a Fenton gas station after the crime told police that while in the car, Barney admitted to shooting a man that day and had a gun with him, police said. The driver later identified Barney from a lineup.

Barney is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

“He plans on entering a plea of not guilty and we’re looking forward to (seeing) the evidence,” said Scott Rosenblum, who is Barney's attorney.

