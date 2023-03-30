ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to probation for cashing his mother's social security checks for 26 years after she died.

As part of his sentence, Reginald Bagley, 62, will be required to pay back roughly $198,500.

Bagley began receiving checks after his mother died in 1994. At the time, Bagley was working a minimum-wage job and supporting four children alongside his wife, who was a housekeeper at local hotels, said Bagley's attorney, Dan Juengel, in court documents.

Initially, Juengel said, Bagley intended to use the money to get caught up and pay it back. But he and his wife had another child, and he kept falling behind. He received roughly $600 a month that he used to pay the family's bills.

"Reginald did not spend this extra money on drugs. He did not go and buy a fancy new car or waste the money away gambling," Juengel wrote. "Although he has limited education and job skills, Reginald did not stop working when he was receiving his mother's benefits."

Bagley was indicted in November 2021 for stealing government property. He pleaded guilty to the offense a year later.

He has continued to work since then as a trash truck driver, Juengel said.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommended Bagley spend 12-18 months in prison, but Juengel said that given his age and ongoing medical conditions, he should be given probation so he could continue to pay the money back.

Prosecutors agreed, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced Bagley to five years of probation, including 18 months of home confinement.