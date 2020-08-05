You are the owner of this article.
Dellwood woman dies day after crashing into bridge pillar in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood woman whose car crashed into a bridge pillar last weekend died the next day of her injuries, St. Louis police said Wednesday.

The victim is identified as Jasmine Parker, 33, of the 1700 Block of Dowd Drive in Dellwood. 

The crash occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at South Broadway and Cherokee Street in south St. Louis. Parker was driving a 2005 Acura TSX north on South Broadway at a high speed when she lost control of the car, police said.

The car ran off the road and hit a concrete bridge support pillar, police said. She was taken to the hospital in critical and unstable condition., She died on Monday, police said.

The police department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

Sports