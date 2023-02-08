ST. LOUIS — A city jail officer said he was demoted after the then-interim head of the jail forced him to retract his report to city leaders about an officer assaulting a man at the jail.

The claims, made in a deposition under oath from Officer Adrian Barnes on Jan. 12, assert that his demotion from superintendent to caseworker in January 2022 was politically motivated by the city’s interim jail commissioner at the time, Jeffrey Carson.

When contacted by the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday, Carson said he never directly supervised Barnes.

”I’m not aware of what he was talking about. He was the superintendent. Why would he retract something?” said Carson.

The August 2021 assault by an officer on a man who’d been arrested, but not booked into the jail, was recorded by surveillance cameras and shows an officer punching a male several times in the torso and the head area. Barnes alleges a number of high-ranking city public safety and jail officials watched the video and, to his knowledge, did nothing.

When Barnes learned about the assault the day it happened, he sent an email to internal affairs, telling them to review the surveillance video. Two days later he emailed his recommendation to the city’s then-director of personnel, Richard Frank, that the officer who committed the assault be put on administrative leave.

However, Barnes says that same day Carson told him verbally to retract the letter to Frank, which Barnes said he did.

A few months later Barnes was informed by Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah — now the corrections commissioner — that he was being demoted from superintendent to case worker, with a reduction in pay because he did not report his disciplinary recommendation to the interim commissioner and the accused officer before sending it to the city personnel director; Barnes said he did notify them first.

He was also criticized for not answering his phone for about 30 minutes, while he was breaking up a fight at the jail. He is appealing his demotion and discipline to the city’s civil service union.

Barnes’ deposition last month is part of an ongoing federal suit filed against the city in May by three former detainees at the City Justice Center who say they were assaulted by officers at the jail, specifically with pepper spray.

According to the detainees’ suit, some were beaten while handcuffed, pepper- sprayed and left in a holding cell while being denied medical attention. One inmate says his head was slammed into a wall, and he was pepper-sprayed, locked in a room without clothing and denied medical attention.

Barnes was initially targeted in the detainees’ class-action suit in his role as the jail’s superintendent, alleging he allowed the unconstitutional use of Mace by officers who reported to him. In the most recent complaint, he was no longer listed as a defendant.

Barnes has over 30 years of experience working in jails, and said during his deposition that the majority of the time when he recommended an officer be put on administrative leave at the City Justice Center, it was for excessive force.

After being hired to work at CJC in 2015, Barnes was promoted in 2017 by former Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass from manager to superintendent.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Glass’ retirement in May 2021, citing “failed leadership” at the jail and that the city had a “huge mess to clean up” at its two jails. The city’s Medium Security Institute, dubbed the “workhouse,” has been closed to inmates since May, according to the mayor’s office.

Carson was named as interim corrections commissioner after Glass’ departure.

Both Carson and the corrections officer whom Barnes said assaulted the man have both retired. The man was released from the jail shortly after the assault.

Former Director of Personnel Richard Frank has also since retired.

Use of force incidents at the jail were reported on the city’s website until late 2021. The lawsuit further alleges that use of force incident reports at the jail were destroyed in 2022.

The case is scheduled for trial in October.