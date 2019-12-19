Deputies arrest man in Jefferson County beating death

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man near Hillsboro in the beating death of a man early Thursday morning.

The victim is identified as Eric Smoot, 53. He lived in the 1000 block of Tracy Lane west of Hillsboro, in the same home where the suspect lived.

Sheriff Dave Marshak has not released the suspect's name. Deputies hope to seek charges later Thursday. The sheriff did not confirm how Smoot and the alleged killer were related.

A woman at the home called 911 about 3:15 a.m. to report a disturbance, Marshak said. Deputies arrived and saw the younger man assaulting Smoot, Marshak said. They intervened and, after a brief struggle, arrested the man.

Smoot was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

A check of 911 call logs shows this is the first time all year that deputies were called to the home for a disturbance, Marshak said. Thursday's fatal attack began when the younger man got into some type of confrontation with a female in the home, and Smoot became involved, the sheriff added.

Check back for updates.

