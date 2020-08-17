Deputies seek Jefferson County man suspected of injuring woman in racially charged attack

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Deputies are searching for a man who investigators say injured a woman in a racially charged attack earlier this month.

Adam Pillow, 40, of Jefferson County, was charged last week in Jefferson County Circuit Court with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and second-degree assault.

The woman, who is Black, told investigators she went to see a friend in the 2100 block of Elm Drive on Aug. 7 in Arnold. While she was there, she argued with a resident of the home about a problem her friend was having with another tenant.

As the victim and her friend prepared to leave, Pillow approached the pair with a gun and placed it against the friend's forehead, according to a probable cause statement. Then he turned to the victim, called her a racial slur and hit her on the side of the head with the weapon. The gun discharged and the bullet grazed the woman.

Pillow, who's white, fled on foot and the woman was taken to a hospital and treated for a wound to her ear lobe and neck, authorities said.

Pillow is 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Authorities said that when he's found he'll be held without bail. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.