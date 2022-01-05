Deputy hit by SUV in St. Charles County has broken pelvis and ankle, sheriff says

UPDATED at 9:35 a.m. with details from sheriff on deputy's injuries
Police arrested two people Wednesday after a deputy from St. Charles County was run over by an SUV and seriously hurt in a vehicle-theft investigation, authorities said. The SUV's driver also struck two police vehicles and led police on a five-mile chase.
The deputy, a man in his 30s, suffered a broken pelvis and broken ankle when he was hit by the vehicle about 4 a.m. Wednesday, said Sheriff Scott A. Lewis.
The deputy was struck after police with St. Charles County's multi-jurisdictional auto theft task force stopped a GMC Denali for "casing" the area near Interstate 70 and Fifth Street. The deputy had come to the traffic stop, on a business parking lot off of Fifth Street, to help police transport a prisoner.
Police were talking to people in the SUV when the driver sped off, ramming a St. Charles County police vehicle and hitting the deputy, police said. Officers from surrounding agencies joined in a police chase. Dispatchers said the SUV had "run over" the deputy and that a man was driving the SUV and a woman was sitting in the passenger seat.
The unidentified deputy was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. Lewis, the sheriff, visited the deputy in the hospital. Lewis told the Post-Dispatch that the deputy suffered a broken pelvis and broken ankle and was in surgery. He was in pain but also in "good spirits," Lewis said.
Lewis said there are conflicting accounts of how the deputy was hurt.
"He thought he was hit and thrown in the air," Lewis said. "Another officer said he was run over. I think he was run over."
The deputy who was injured works for the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department, which is responsible for court services and security, prisoner transport and civil process. He has worked as a deputy for three years and worked for the county as a park ranger before that. The sheriff's office is a different agency from the St. Charles County Police Department.
After hitting the deputy, the SUV sped off, heading east on I-70. It crossed the Missouri River into St. Louis County as officers chased it. The SUV headed north onto Highway 141, all while police said they moving just under 60 mph in the pursuit.
The chase ended five miles after it started, when the SUV hit a Cottleville Police Department patrol car near Route 141 at Rider Trail North, not far from St. Charles Rock Road and the Bridgeton area. Officers arrested the driver and passenger and found a firearm and what they think is fentanyl. Authorities have not released any more details about the pair they arrested. Police said they would seek charges.
Last February, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar, the county's police agencies and the Missouri Highway Patrol formed an Auto Theft Task Force to curb the rate of thefts. At the time, Lohmar had estimated that five or six vehicles were being stolen each night across St. Charles County. Police said many of the thieves appeared to be organized in groups that typically hit neighborhoods in the middle of the night and the early morning hours.
No one from the prosecutor's office or county police were available Wednesday to provide an update on the task force's efforts.
Lewis said two sheriff's deputies were working overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning to team up with the task force. Once police make an arrest, police call for a deputy to take the suspect to jail, which frees up the task force members to stay on the streets and continue patrolling instead of getting sidetracked with transporting a prisoner.
The injured deputy is one of 37 deputies with the sheriff's office. More than a dozen are assigned to transport prisoners and serve court papers. Fifteen others work as bailiffs in the courthouse. The rest are supervisors.
Lewis said his agency is distributing body cameras to its deputies but that the deputy who was struck by the vehicle hadn't been given one yet.