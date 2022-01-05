Deputy hit by SUV in St. Charles County has broken pelvis and ankle, sheriff says

Lewis said there are conflicting accounts of how the deputy was hurt.

"He thought he was hit and thrown in the air," Lewis said. "Another officer said he was run over. I think he was run over."

The deputy who was injured works for the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department, which is responsible for court services and security, prisoner transport and civil process. He has worked as a deputy for three years and worked for the county as a park ranger before that. The sheriff's office is a different agency from the St. Charles County Police Department.

After hitting the deputy, the SUV sped off, heading east on I-70. It crossed the Missouri River into St. Louis County as officers chased it. The SUV headed north onto Highway 141, all while police said they moving just under 60 mph in the pursuit.

The chase ended five miles after it started, when the SUV hit a Cottleville Police Department patrol car near Route 141 at Rider Trail North, not far from St. Charles Rock Road and the Bridgeton area. Officers arrested the driver and passenger and found a firearm and what they think is fentanyl. Authorities have not released any more details about the pair they arrested. Police said they would seek charges.