Deputy in uniform robbed of gun in carjacking after Blues hockey game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A deputy for the St. Louis Sheriff's Office was robbed at gunpoint of his department-issued 9mm pistol, his personal car and his cell phone after Monday night's Blues hockey game.

The deputy was carjacked while in full uniform after he directed traffic as part of a secondary job following the game. He was shaken but unhurt in the robbery about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue, Sheriff Vernon Betts told the Post-Dispatch.

The deputy, 37, finished directing traffic after Monday night's game and went to his car to head home. He noticed that his personal car, a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, was leaking oil and decided not to drive the car in that condition, Betts said. The deputy called for roadside assistance while sitting in his vehicle on Clark.

"He's just sitting in the car and sees these two guys go past him," Betts said. "They walk down the street, they go down a little ways, then they turn around and start coming back."

"Now we try to train for everything," Betts said, "but ... as a sheriff's deputy, spider senses should have been tingling."

The two young men walked "right up on him, both of them have guns, put the head to his head and say, 'Give me the keys,'" Betts said.

Police said the robbers fought with the deputy for his gun, then took off in his car. The suspects are described as Black men and 15 to 20 years old. Each has a thin build and is about 6 feet tall, police said. They both wore black hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored pants. One had a small mustache.

The stolen cell phone has been pinging, and Betts said the deputy was with Illinois State Police investigators hours later Tuesday to try to find it.

"If we can locate the phone, the phone has an app on it that will tell us where the car is," Betts said.

The robbers might not have realized they were robbing a deputy at first, Betts concedes. They asked for the keys and then got that close enough to him to see he was in a sheriff's deputy uniform, Betts said.

Betts has been sheriff for six years and was a deputy for three years before that. He said this is the first time a deputy for his department has been robbed.

"We've never had a deputy actually get robbed. We've never had anyone this bold. This again, we're in St. Louis ... This scares me," Betts said.

"If we don't catch these guys, they might be bold enough to try to do that to somebody else in law enforcement, and it may not come out as good for anybody," Betts added. "Because if that had of been me, I don't think I'm giving up my gun for any reason."

Betts said he expects the deputy who was robbed to be back at work in a day or two.

"We're just thankful that we're not grieving this morning," the sheriff said.