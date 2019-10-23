DES PERES • A man who had filmed sex acts with two underage girls was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison.
William T. Hopmeier, 48, had pleaded guilty in July to two counts of producing child pornography as part of a deal in which his lawyer and prosecutors agreed to recommend the 15-year sentence. Federal sentencing guidelines could have meant 60 years behind bars.
In court Wednesday, defense lawyer Greg Smith said that after a divorce, Hopmeier "sort of went off the rails." He began using methamphetamine, eventually becoming a daily user, Smith said.
Court documents say that one victim was 15 when she moved in to Hopmeier's home in the 1000 block of Bopp Road and the sex started. The other, whom Hopmeier gave meth, was 16, he said. Hopmeier produced 2,200 images and videos containing child porn using his cell phone, prosecutors have said. On Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Livergood said Hopmeier was "completely out of control."
U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig said she was willing to go along with the lawyers' recommendation, citing abuse Hopmeier suffered as a child, his mental health and substance abuse issues and his lack of prior criminal history.
Hopmeier was a barber, a singer and a bass player.
A case is pending against a co-defendant, Kayla Christie Bridges, 33, who is accused of helping to persuade the girls to perform sex acts. After a psychiatric evaluation, Bridges was found not competent to proceed.