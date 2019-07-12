ST. LOUIS — A Des Peres man pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges accusing him of producing sexually explicit videos of underage girls over several months, prosecutors say.
William Timothy Hopmeier, 48, of the 1000 block of Bopp Road, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to two counts of production of child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years.
From July 2017 to Jan. 31, 2018, Hopmeier made video recordings of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to an indictment filed against him in February 2018.
He was indicted after a tipster alerted Des Peres police that Hopmeier had arranged to have sex with a 16-year-old.
Police found the girl there, and Hopmeier admitted having sexual contact with her but told police he thought the girl was 17, charging documents say.
Hopmeier also admitted taking pictures and videos of sex acts, the complaint says. Police found images of the teen having sex with Hopmeier and another male, the complaint says.
The girl, who had a juvenile warrant at the time, had been taken away from Hopmeier's house in September by police and turned over to authorities, court records show. In December, emergency personnel were warned that Hopmeier's residence was a "known drug house," where guns, long knives, billy clubs and straight-edged razors were present, Des Peres Department of Public Safety records show.
A second person faces charges in connection with the case.
Investigators said Kayla Christie Bridges, 32, helped persuade two underage girls to perform sex acts while she and Hopmeier filmed them at a home in the block where Hopmeier lives.
Bridges was indicted in June 2018 on one felony count of producing child porn. The case is pending, according to online court records.
Hopmeier was working as a barber in 2017 and is a former singer and bass player. In court documents, Hopmeier said he last worked in October and his only assets were $6,000 in a bank account.
His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for October.