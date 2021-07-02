 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Des Peres man was drunk and speeding when he struck, killed motorcyclist, charges say
0 comments

Des Peres man was drunk and speeding when he struck, killed motorcyclist, charges say

{{featured_button_text}}

KIRKWOOD — A Des Peres man was drunk and speeding in March when he struck and killed a motorcyclist in Kirkwood, prosecutors said.

Grant Guirl, 51, of the 1100 block of Haversham Place, was charged Wednesday with one count of DWI-death of a non passenger in the March 24 crash that killed 25-year-old Thomas J. Hunter.

Guirl was driving 57 mph in a 30 mph zone at West Adams and Couch avenues shortly before 10 p.m. when he struck the eastbound motorcycle that Hunter was driving, authorities said. Guirl was heading west on West Adams when he drove into the eastbound lane. Hunter also was from Des Peres.

Charges say Guirl's blood-alcohol content after the crash was .125 percent, above the legal limit of .08 percent to drive in Missouri.

Guirl has more than 20 speeding convictions on his driving record, according to court documents.

He was not in custody Friday and hung up when reached by phone. He did not have a lawyer, according to court records. Bail information was not available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bill Cosby freed from prison after sex assault conviction overturned

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports