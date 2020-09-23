'Desperate people will do strange things': Woman charged with robbing 80-year-old with sawed-off shotgun

The woman identified Ephrim in a photo lineup, charges say.

The 80-year-old woman, who asked not to be identified out of fear of reprisal, told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that her robber "scared the (expletive) out of me."

"In the middle of the day at Schnucks, you don't expect a woman to come up and stick something in your ribs and tell you she's gonna kill you dead," she said.

The robber demanded $300 and claimed she needed it to feed five hungry children at home.

"I kept telling her I didn't have any money and she just kept pushing that thing in my side and saying that she'd kill me dead," she said. "She wasn't playing with me."

The woman said that when the ATM declined the transaction, Ephrim, from the car's back seat, rooted through the woman's purse and took the cellphone, driver's license and medical and credit cards.

Ephrim then instructed her to drive a few blocks away where Ephrim got out of the car. It was raining and the suspect asked the woman for an umbrella.

"She was so angry because I didn't have an umbrella," the woman said. "I said, 'Well, I didn't expect the need for one, you know?'"