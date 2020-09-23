'Desperate people will do strange things': Woman charged with robbing 80-year-old with sawed-off shotgun

UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with comments from the robbery victim.
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged this week with kidnapping an 80-year-old woman at gunpoint from a Schnucks grocery lot and forcing her to drive to an ATM to withdraw cash.
Ginger Ephrim, 24, of the 7400 block of Michigan Avenue, was charged Monday with first-degree robbery and kidnapping. Police and charges say that about 2:20 p.m. on July 29 Ephrim shoved the barrel of a sawed-off shotgun into the woman's back and threatened to kill her. The incident occurred at the Schnucks on Loughborough Avenue near Carondelet Park.
Ephrim then forced the woman to drive to the ATM at the Great Southern Bank at 940 Loughborough to withdraw money, but the victim was unable to get any from the machine, charges say. While in the car, Ephrim took cash and a cellphone from the victim's purse, and forced her to drive to the 7100 block of Virginia Avenue where she got out of the car. Police said the victim was not injured.
A Schnucks security guard told police he had received customer complaints about Ephrim trying to sell a shotgun in the store lot on the day of the robbery, charges say, and that Ephrim was photographed in the store before the robbery.
The woman identified Ephrim in a photo lineup, charges say.
The 80-year-old woman, who asked not to be identified out of fear of reprisal, told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday that her robber "scared the (expletive) out of me."
"In the middle of the day at Schnucks, you don't expect a woman to come up and stick something in your ribs and tell you she's gonna kill you dead," she said.
The robber demanded $300 and claimed she needed it to feed five hungry children at home.
"I kept telling her I didn't have any money and she just kept pushing that thing in my side and saying that she'd kill me dead," she said. "She wasn't playing with me."
The woman said that when the ATM declined the transaction, Ephrim, from the car's back seat, rooted through the woman's purse and took the cellphone, driver's license and medical and credit cards.
Ephrim then instructed her to drive a few blocks away where Ephrim got out of the car. It was raining and the suspect asked the woman for an umbrella.
"She was so angry because I didn't have an umbrella," the woman said. "I said, 'Well, I didn't expect the need for one, you know?'"
The woman said she complied with the robber's demands because, "You don't know what a person will do. Desperate people will do strange things. I'm 80. I made it this far. I don't need to go out in a blaze of glory."
She added, "The Christian side of me says I gotta forgive her, but the human side of me says I'd like a chance to beat the (expletive) out of her."
Ephrim was jailed without bail. No attorney was listed for her Wednesday in court records.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.