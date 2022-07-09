Detainee dies after incident at St. Louis jail

ST. LOUIS — A detainee at a downtown city jail died Friday afternoon, according to Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.
The detainee was transported from the St. Louis City Justice Center to an area hospital, and died just before 5 p.m., Clemons-Abdullah said in a statement.
Clemons-Abdullah described the incident as an apparent suicide.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255, or online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
