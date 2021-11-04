Detectives from throughout Midwest meet in St. Charles in renewed push to find I-70 killer

ST. CHARLES — Five police departments and federal agents met this week in a renewed push to find the man suspected of killing six people along Interstate 70 nearly 30 years ago.

Detectives from Indianapolis; Wichita, Kansas; Terre Haute, Indiana; and Raytown, Missouri, met in St. Charles to see if new forensic technology and a fresh review of the evidence could solve the case of the "I-70 killer."

St. Charles police have been working on the case since May 1992 when 24-year-old Nancy Kitzmiller was shot in the head and killed while she worked at Boot Village, a western footwear store at the Bogey Hills Plaza off Zumbehl Road.

The shooter is believed to have killed six people in five cities across the Midwest, mostly women working in shops within views of Interstates 70 and 35.

The killer is believed to have been a white man, 22 to 40 years old, between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140-160 pounds. He had sandy blond hair with a red tint.