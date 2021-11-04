 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Detectives from throughout Midwest meet in St. Charles in renewed push to find I-70 killer
0 comments

Detectives from throughout Midwest meet in St. Charles in renewed push to find I-70 killer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES — Five police departments and federal agents met this week in a renewed push to find the man suspected of killing six people along Interstate 70 nearly 30 years ago. 

Detectives from Indianapolis; Wichita, Kansas; Terre Haute, Indiana; and Raytown, Missouri, met in St. Charles to see if new forensic technology and a fresh review of the evidence could solve the case of the "I-70 killer." 

St. Charles police have been working on the case since May 1992 when 24-year-old Nancy Kitzmiller was shot in the head and killed while she worked at Boot Village, a western footwear store at the Bogey Hills Plaza off Zumbehl Road. 

The shooter is believed to have killed six people in five cities across the Midwest, mostly women working in shops within views of Interstates 70 and 35. 

I-70 killer

A composite sketch shows what the Interstate 70 serial killer may look like in 2021, nearly 30 years after he killed six people in several states along the highway. (Credit: St. Charles Police Department)

The killer is believed to have been a white man, 22 to 40 years old, between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140-160 pounds. He had sandy blond hair with a red tint. 

As part of the renewed effort to find the man, police have updated sketches of his face to show his current age, and police encouraged people to reach out with any leads.

I-70 killer

A new composite sketch shows what the Interstate 70 killer may look like in 2021. (Credit: St. Charles Police Department)

"If you have any information ... no matter how insignificant you believe it is, please share it with us," St. Charles police said. "We recognize relationships and perspectives change over time. It is not too late to come forward." 

People can contact 1-800-800-3510 with information. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Vaccinating children will significantly slow spread of virus, says county executive

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News