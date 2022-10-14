Detectives running out of leads in Pine Lawn shooting that paralyzed new father

PINE LAWN — Investigators are running out of leads in a double shooting in Pine Lawn that paralyzed a new father in September.

"Detectives have worked a lot of leads, but it's dried up," police Major Ron Martin said Friday.

Martin is with the North County Police Cooperative, which patrols Pine Lawn and is investigating the Sept. 16 shooting at 6103 Grimshaw Avenue.

A 27-year-old man and his brother, 21, were shot in broad daylight after getting out of a minivan and heading to the porch of the home on Grimshaw.

The older brother, who was father to a baby born a week earlier, is now paralyzed, Martin said. The younger brother was shot in the leg and is recuperating.

Martin released video to the Post-Dispatch on Friday that shows the brothers walking to their porch about 4 p.m. as a black pickup truck pulls up. A passenger in the pickup gets out and opens fire.

The gunman then returns to the truck, it pulls forward a bit but the gunman steps out to toss the gun into a storm drain. Then he returns to the truck and it drives away.

The video is from a business surveillance camera a half-block away.

Martin said the brothers told police they didn't know who shot them and police aren't speculating on a motive.

Police recovered the gun from the storm drain and swabbed it for DNA. Martin said investigators are waiting for results from the crime lab to see if they have a match.

The North County Police Cooperative is asking for the public's help in finding the gunman. CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The gunman shown in the video was wearing designer jeans and bright red shoes. The truck has a silver running board and a hard shell over the pickup bed, upgrades that aren't seen on most trucks.

"Somebody knows this truck," Martin said. "It's not your typical truck."

To submit an anonymous tip, people can call 866-371-8477, complete an online form, or use the P3 app.