LINCOLN COUNTY — The front door of the home on South Highway W has a wooden welcome sign and a decorative cross. The yard is littered with children's toys, a burn pit and four aging vehicles.

The only lingering signs Thursday of the double murder-suicide from the night before were the spent medic gloves in the lawn and strips of yellow crime-scene tape on the shed and satellite dish.

Before Wednesday night, police had never been called to the home, near the small Lincoln County town of Foley, for any violence.

But around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, the couple's teenage son darted across the highway calling for help.

The boy's father, a man with no violent criminal history, pulled a handgun on his wife and father-in-law and killed them inside the trailer home, police said. Then the father fatally shot himself.

All four of the couple's children escaped the home as the chaos unfolded. The second-oldest child, a girl about 13, scooped up her two younger siblings and ran out the front door, authorities said.

Police identified the gunman as Phillip Foland, 56. His wife was Lauren Jennings Foland, 38. Her father was Scott Preston Causey, 72.

Detectives on Thursday were still trying to piece together what sparked the shooting at the home at 2551 South Highway W. Phillip Foland's record showed only a few traffic tickets and a misdemeanor drug charge years ago in Texas.

"We haven't got the 'why' yet," said Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell.

Deputies found Lauren Foland and Causey dead inside the mobile home, which sits on a plot near dense woods and at least a football field away from the nearest neighbor. Phillip Foland was pronounced dead at a hospital.

"Some of the children saw bits and pieces" of the attack, Harrell said. "Everybody saw something."

Jacqueline Causey, 71, of St. Louis County, told a reporter she was the ex-wife of Scott Preston Causey and the mother of Lauren Foland. She said she's been estranged from them for three years and declined comment.

Tina Wiebe, who owns a pasture next to the rental trailer where the Folands lived, said she and her husband, Dan, got to know the two oldest children when the Wiebes would tend their horses, cut the grass or work on the water trough.

The kids would run to the fence and want to pet the Wiebes' horses. The Folands moved into the rental trailer about five years ago, and Tina Wiebe said she noticed the kids had stains on their shorts and holes in their shoes.

"They were pulling at my heart," Tina Wiebe said.

Wiebe suggested to Crosspointe Baptist Church in nearby Troy, Missouri, that the church adopt the Foland family for Christmas, one year before the pandemic. She also took them bread as part of the church's "bagel ministry."

Wiebe got to know the mother a bit. Wiebe said she volunteered at a business that collects clothing donations, and the father was a trucker. The grandfather was retired. The mother told Wiebe at times that she was worried about how they would pay rent.

"It was just sad," Wiebe said. "We tried to help how we could. But I wish I would have seen red flags."

The Wiebes said they never noticed Lauren Foland acting afraid or showing signs of abuse. The Wiebes met the husband only once, when he was in his yard fixing his truck. "He seemed fine," Dan Wiebe said.

Kevin Zumwalt, who boards horses next to the Folands' home, described the father-in-law as a pleasant man. A neighbor said the grandfather greeted the school bus along the highway each afternoon when it dropped off his 6-year-old grandson.

The four children were in protective custody of a state agency on Thursday, and staffers with the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center were interviewing them. It wasn't immediately clear where they would live long term.

Harrell, the sheriff, said this is the fourth murder-suicide in Lincoln County in about two years. Harrell said the first one, west of Troy, was likely a copycat of a previous murder-suicide in neighboring St. Charles County. One of the others was rooted in a family quarrel, possibly over custody issues.

"What we as a community need to know: Did we miss a warning sign?" Harrell said. "And how do we prevent this in the future?"

In the previous cases, law enforcement didn't know there was trouble brewing but family and friends knew there were problems, the sheriff said.

"To us, it appears it came out of nowhere, because there's no call history," Harrell said. "We're going to have to rely on family and friends to be aware."