Diehard Blues fan sues team, claims they sold thousands in mislabeled merchandise

ST. LOUIS — Aaron Stock has been a Blues fan for as long as he can remember.

Like any superfan, the Wentzville resident was there for the 2019 Stanley Cup victory watch party at Enterprise Center, hoisting a model Stanley Cup and celebrating with his girlfriend. He wanted to keep pieces of that history, so over the next couple of years, he spent thousands of dollars on goalie pads, gloves and sticks from various Blues events.

But the excitement faded when the merchandise arrived.

The style, wear or markings on many items didn’t match up with photos from games, he claims in a lawsuit filed recently in St. Louis. Stock thought there must be an issue, so he brought it to the team’s attention. He even made suggestions about how they could prevent it.

The Blues told him they’d investigate, and Stock hoped they’d fix the problem. But more than two years later, he said he’s still waiting.

“I just wanted them to do the right thing,” he said.

In all, Stock has spent more than $30,000 on Blues memorabilia, according to the suit.

The Blues declined to comment for this story, citing the lawsuit. But on their website, the team outlines a process for authenticating merchandise from this past season, including a hologram on each game-used item and certificates of authenticity for other equipment.

Labels

Stock, 34, has been a diehard Blues fan since his youth, going to games with his dad at St. Louis Arena. The atmosphere at “The Barn” was electric, he said. He was hooked.

As he got older, he bought season tickets. He was there for most playoff games in 2019. He and his girlfriend went to autograph signings and events, and they even went to the Anheuser-Busch brewery for the release of a special edition Gloria Brew.

“It felt like a magical season,” he said.

In October 2019, Stock tried to capture some of that magic by buying memorabilia, including a set of goalie Jordan Binnington’s game-worn leg pads for $1,695 in an online auction.

But when he compared his new purchase to photos taken of Binnington during each game, Stock came to a troubling realization: The pads were used in the 2019-2020 season, not the Stanley Cup-winning year on the description, the lawsuit says.

It started a chain of discoveries — issues with a Jake Allen goalie glove and sticks purportedly used in games by Binnington and Vladimir Tarasenko. He noticed other people had been buying mislabeled items in auctions, too.

Stock sent a letter to Blues general counsel Michael Lowenbaum in May 2020 pointing out the problem. He even suggested a fix: The Blues could adopt a process like Major League Baseball to authenticate items. He called it the gold standard, adopted after an FBI investigation in the late 1990s uncovered widespread memorabilia fraud in the sport.

In July 2020, Stock met with Lowenbum, who admitted to authentication and labeling problems, the lawsuit says.

“I basically told him, ‘You guys could fix the problem very easily,’” Stock said.

Still, no one from the Blues offered to reimburse Stock or follow through on a suggestion to get player autographs on the items, the suit says.

Stock kept trying the auctions and kept finding problems. He sent another letter to the front office, and officials assured him that the team was enacting a new system for authentication, the suit says.

In early 2021, the Blues told Stock to stop buying memorabilia from the team and refused to refund most of his items, the suit says.

Then came the final straw.

In the spring, Stock bought three “game-worn” gloves that turned out to have a clear “practice” label on a tag near the wrist and different stitching than gloves used in games.

He also purchased a Carl Gunnarsson helmet that was said to be used in a game but lacked the required logos. It also didn’t have any sign of wear on the inside.

Stock sued, accusing the team and its ownership group of violating Missouri law, including committing fraudulent and negligent misrepresentation.

The Blues “knew, or should have known, that their merchandise was not what they were proclaiming it to be,” the suit said. “... As a result of Defendants’ conduct, plaintiff and countless other Blues fans have been harmed.”

Stock also worries the problem may be broader than St. Louis. If his favorite team authenticated items that turned out to be wrong, others could be having the same issues, he said.

“I don’t know if the NHL needs to do something about this, he said, “but it’s certainly a problem.”

Still, Stock said he’s not going to stop watching hockey. His Blues fandom is part of the reason why he filed the lawsuit, he said — he wanted to make sure they were doing right by fans like him.

“The players like to win,” he said. “But for the fans, the closest you can get to the game sometimes is with the equipment that they had.”