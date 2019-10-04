FILE PHOTO: Police are searching for Christian Ferguson, 9, of St. Louis, shown in a photo taken about two years ago, who is missing after the vehicle in which he was riding reportedly was stolen Wednesday morning, June 11, 2003. Christian's family members said the child had a protein-digestion disorder that could be fatal within 24 hours if he failed to get a special medicine, St. Louis' KSDK-TV reported. (AP Photo/Handout via St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
Dawan Ferguson was charged Oct. 3, 2019, with first-degree murder in the death of his son, who disappeared in June 2003.
St. Louis County Police officers leave a home in the 10100 block of Pannell Drive in the Castle Point subdivision where Dawan Ferguson was arrested early on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Ferguson has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his missing son Christian Ferguson. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2009 - Anthony Johnson (left) from St. Louis walks down Union Boulevard Saturday morning in St. Louis during a march held to honor Christian Ferguson who went missing in 2003. "It's more than just about my family," says Sandra Wilson, Ferguson's grandmother, "It touches all of our lives. We all know so many kids that have been killed for nothing." John L. White ¥ jwhite@post-dispatch.com
WEDNESDAY AUGUST, 20, 2003-- The search continues on the case of missing seven-year-old Christian Ferguson, in Kinloch. St. Louis City Police's North Patrol Detective Division's Lieutenant Art Ruehl said, that he couldn't not comment on the details of the case or if there had been any new finding. Ruehl said, the searchers were doing the best they could under the heat circumstances. He also said that they had not decided if the search will continue tomorrow. "We could be here for days, who knows, but hopefully we won't be here long," Ruehl Said. --Photo By Dawn Majors/Post-Dispatch
THURSDAY JUNE,7, 2003-- Theda Thomas, mother of Christian Ferguson, receives hugs and support from friends and family at the candle light vigil. The vigil was sponsored by the Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver and took place at the corner of Page Boulevard and Skinker Parkway in St. Louis. --PHOTO BY DAWN MAJORS/POST-DISPATCH crx
JUNE 26 2010 - Seven years ago today Christian Ferguson, a nine-year-old boy with a rare metabolic condition went missing -- allegedly kidnapped during a car theft in 2003. Friends and family joined his mother Theda Thomas walking seven miles in memory of the seven years missing in hopes that someone is arrested for his disappearance. At the end of the walk, Pastor Steve Robeson of Imperial lead the group in a prayer for justice for Christian at the intersection of Compton and Employees at Yummie's Soul Food cheer on the group to the finish line at the intersection of Compton and Shenandoah. Laurie Skrivan ¥ lskrivan@post-dispatch.com Be sure to watch a video at www.Stltoday.com/multimedia
THURSDAY JUNE,7, 2003-- Cassandra Lee(left, red) John Lee(Left,blue, nephew),10, Robert Lee(center,grey) 13, Joan Lee(right,plaid, mother) and Marcus Smith(red,glasses,friend) listen as participants of the candel light vigil offer kind words and prayer for the family of Christian Ferguson. The candel light vigil took place at the corner of Page Boulavard and Skinker Parkway in St. Louis. --PHOTO BY DAWN MAJORS/POST-DISPATCH
Theda Wilson Thomas (left), mother of missing child Christian Ferguson, talks with Shawn Hornbeck (center) and Hornbeck's parents Pamela Akers and Craig Akers (right) in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, May 8, 2013. Thomas saw Hornbeck on television doing interviews and decided to come down and meet him for the first time. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
JUNE 26 2010 - Seven years ago today Christian Ferguson, a nine-year-old boy with a rare metabolic condition went missing -- allegedly kidnapped during a car theft in 2003. Friends and family joined his mother Theda Thomas walking seven miles in memory of the seven years missing in hopes that someone is arrested for his disappearance. "I knew if I start I won't be able to stop," said Thomas, who teared up at the end of the walk when getting a hug from her father Ted Wilson. Laurie Skrivan ¥ lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
TUESDAY AUGUST, 19, 2003-- A combination of St. Louis Metro Police officers, FBI agents, Airport officers and police officers from other jurisdictions ascended on the community of Kinloch this morning. According to Lieutenant Art Ruehl of the North Patrol Detective Bureau, the department in charge of the investigation said, the search is a part of the continued investigation in the Christian Ferguson case. The officers were searching an abandoned home in the 8100 block of Carson Road in Kinloch. --Photo By Dawn Majors/Post-Dispatch
Theda Wilson Thomas (back the camera), mother of missing child Christian Ferguson, gets a hug from Craig Akers as Shawn Hornbeck (left) and his mother Pamela Akers stand by in St. Louis on Wednesday, May 8, 2013. Thomas saw Hornbeck on television doing interviews and decided to come down and meet him for the first time. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Theda Wilson (right), mother of missing child Christian T. Ferguson, is joined in prayer by Paula Cosey (in hat) and other supporters before a walk highlighting the disappearance of Christian Ferguson at January Wabash Park in Ferguson, Mo. Saturday, June 9, 2012. Cosey's daughter Shemika Cosey disappeared four years ago. Photo by Sid Hastings
Thursday October 9, 2003--Victor(CENTER LEFT) and Theda Thomas(CENTER RIGHT) celebrate the birthday of son Christian Ferguson missing since June of 2003. Christian turned 10-years-old today. Friends and family joined the celebration in support of the couple. The party was held in the couple home in St. John. PHOTO BY DAWN MAJORS/Post-Dispatch
Updated with comment from Ferguson's former lawyer
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Sixteen years after a disabled 9-year-old boy disappeared, prosecutors in St. Louis County have charged his father in the boy's presumed death.
Prosecutors say Dawan Ferguson caused the death of his son, Christian, in 2003. On Thursday, they charged Ferguson, 46, with one count of first-degree murder. He was being held without bail.
Dawan Ferguson was taken into custody at his home in the 10100 block of Pannell Drive in the Castlepoint area of north St. Louis County.
Though long presumed dead, the boy’s body has never been found.
Christian had a rare disorder that prevented his body from processing protein. He couldn't walk or talk, and would have needed medication to keep him alive.
The probable cause statement said Dawan Ferguson, who had full custody of his son, failed to provide Christian with proper medication and nutrition from Jan. 16, 2001, through June 18, 2003. On June 11, he left their home in Pine Lawn with Christian and Christian was never seen again. Christian would have died within 48 hours without proper medication, the court documents say.
It is not immediately clear what led prosecutors to charge the boy’s father now.
Defense lawyer John Rogers, who previously represented Dawan Ferguson, said he has spoken to him but has not yet been retained. He said he is unaware of any new evidence in the case since former prosecutor Robert McCulloch’s office declined to charge Ferguson years ago.
“Any competent defense attorney would be right to challenge” the decision by Wesley Bell’s administration to charge Ferguson now, Rogers said.
Though he was reported missing in the city, Dawan Ferguson is being charged in St. Louis County because St. Louis prosecutors years ago said they had a conflict.
With the passage of time since the boy’s disappearance, prosecutors, believing Dawan Ferguson caused Christian Ferguson’s death, could only charge him with murder because the charge has no statute of limitations. Most other felonies except for rape and sodomy have a three-year statute of limitations.
Just after 6 a.m. on June 11, 2003, Christian's father called 911 from a pay phone at Page and Skinker boulevards. The father told police he had stopped to make a call when a carjacker drove off with his maroon 1999 Ford Expedition with Christian inside. He told police his son was wearing a diaper and wrapped in a red and blue blanket.
Christian's father — who at the time had been fighting his ex-wife for custody of their two sons — soon drew suspicions of police, starting with inconsistencies surrounding his 911 call:
• The SUV was found later that day in Ferguson about five miles from the intersection in St. Louis where Dawan Ferguson reported his son missing. A resident of a cul-de-sac in Ferguson told police she had seen the SUV parked there for hours including around the time of the 911 call several miles away.
• Dawan Ferguson also had a cellphone with him when he used the pay phone to report the alleged carjacking.
• A TV news video revealed that a car belonging to a close friend of Ferguson was parked near the pay phone at Skinker and Page shortly after the 911 call. That friend lived several blocks from the cul-de-sac on Ronbar Lane in Ferguson where the SUV was recovered about two hours later without Christian inside.
Officers searched the area with dogs but found no sign of the boy. Police twice searched Dawan Ferguson's rental home in Pine Lawn.
The day of the boy's disappearance, Dawan Ferguson cut short a police interview, declined to take a lie detector test and stopped cooperating.
With a search warrant, detectives and FBI agents seized dozens of items from his home including shovels, a posthole digger, a pitchfork, bedding and stained clothing.
Then a bounty hunter, Dawan Ferguson later had private detectives search his home to remove anything that might have value as evidence.
Through an attorney, he previously denied involvement in his son's disappearance.
Police and the FBI worked the case for years but leads eventually dried up, and the case went cold. In 2007, St. Louis police formed a task force focused solely on Christian’s case, but nothing came of it.
Years passed, but Christian's mother, Theda Wilson, held out hope for a break in the case. Wilson held annual walks to publicize his disappearance and to inspire people to report abuse and neglect.
In 2012, Wilson told the Post-Dispatch that her quest to find Christian and other missing children in the region had consumed her life.
"When I'm not doing anything, that's when it really bothers me," she said. "I'm forever changed by this. This is the only thing I want to do because it's important."
Dawan Ferguson has 2004 felony convictions of bank and social security fraud that sent him to federal prison for eight months.
According to court records, Dawan Ferguson's wife of 18 years filed for divorce Sept 16, claiming in court documents that he sexually abused two of her relatives for years, and fathered a child by one of them. She also got a protection order against him that bars Dawan Ferguson from having a gun, communicating with her and requires he stay more than 500 feet from her, her home or workplace.
