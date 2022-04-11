Disciplinary counsel recommends reprimand for St. Louis circuit attorney

Updated at 10:30 with news that the hearing has concluded.

CLAYTON — A disciplinary panel investigating misconduct charges against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s handling of a 2018 criminal case against former Gov. Eric Greitens met for less than an hour Monday.

Missouri's chief disciplinary counsel filed an amended set of facts on Monday morning and recommended a reprimand for Gardner.

Gardner agreed to the amended information and testified briefly at the hearing.

Last year, the chief disciplinary counsel accused Gardner of violating rules of evidence by failing to provide or omitting witness statements favorable to Greitens' defense and allowing former FBI agent William Don Tisaby to make multiple false statements under oath.

In court filings, Gardner's ethics lawyer denied the misconduct charges against her, calling them "another attempt by Ms. Gardner's political enemies — largely from outside St. Louis — to remove her from office and thwart the systemic reforms she champions.”

Under the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case Brady v. Maryland, prosecutors have an obligation to release information that is favorable to the defense. Encouraging or allowing someone to lie under oath is called suborning perjury.

Gardner withheld or omitted statements made by Greitens' accuser that suggested an ongoing, consensual relationship months after their 2015 encounter in Greitens' basement, according to the ethics charges.

The charges said Gardner also made false claims to her own staff, in open court and in filings, and to the Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel about interview notes she and Tisaby took, and their disclosure to the defense.

Tisaby pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor count of evidence tampering.

The hearing took place at the St. Louis County courthouse. The three members of the panel were Sheryl Butler of St. Louis, Elizabeth D. McCarter of St. Louis and Keith A. Cutler of Kansas City.

The panel will then make a recommendation on disciplinary action to the Missouri Supreme Court, which could take no action, suspend or revoke Gardner’s law license.

This story will be updated.

