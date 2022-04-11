Disciplinary hearing for St. Louis circuit attorney kicks off in Clayton

CLAYTON — A disciplinary panel investigating misconduct charges against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s handling of a 2018 criminal case against former Gov. Eric Greitens will hear testimony Monday.

Last year, Missouri's chief disciplinary counsel accused Gardner of violating rules of evidence by failing to provide or omitting witness statements favorable to Greitens' defense and allowing former FBI agent William Don Tisaby to make multiple false statements under oath.

In court filings, Gardner's ethics lawyer denied the misconduct charges against her, calling them "another attempt by Ms. Gardner's political enemies — largely from outside St. Louis — to remove her from office and thwart the systemic reforms she champions.”

Under the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case Brady v. Maryland, prosecutors have an obligation to release information that is favorable to the defense. Encouraging or allowing someone to lie under oath is called suborning perjury.

Gardner withheld or omitted statements made by Greitens' accuser that suggested an ongoing, consensual relationship months after their 2015 encounter in Greitens' basement, according to the ethics charges.

The charges said Gardner also made false claims to her own staff, in open court and in filings, and to the Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel about interview notes she and Tisaby took, and their disclosure to the defense.

Tisaby pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor count of evidence tampering.

The hearing is taking place at the St. Louis County courthouse.

Gardner is allowed to present evidence and witness testimony although she is not required to do so.

The panel will then make a recommendation on disciplinary action to the Missouri Supreme Court, which could take no action, suspend or revoke Gardner’s law license.

