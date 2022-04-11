Disciplinary hearing for St. Louis circuit attorney kicks off in Clayton

CLAYTON — A disciplinary panel investigating misconduct charges against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s handling of a 2018 criminal case against former Gov. Eric Greitens will hear testimony Monday.
Last year, Missouri's chief disciplinary counsel accused Gardner of violating rules of evidence by failing to provide or omitting witness statements favorable to Greitens' defense and allowing former FBI agent William Don Tisaby to make multiple false statements under oath.
In court filings, Gardner's ethics lawyer denied the misconduct charges against her, calling them "another attempt by Ms. Gardner's political enemies — largely from outside St. Louis — to remove her from office and thwart the systemic reforms she champions.”
Under the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case Brady v. Maryland, prosecutors have an obligation to release information that is favorable to the defense. Encouraging or allowing someone to lie under oath is called suborning perjury.
People are also reading…
Gardner withheld or omitted statements made by Greitens' accuser that suggested an ongoing, consensual relationship months after their 2015 encounter in Greitens' basement, according to the ethics charges.
The charges said Gardner also made false claims to her own staff, in open court and in filings, and to the Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel about interview notes she and Tisaby took, and their disclosure to the defense.
Tisaby pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor count of evidence tampering.
The hearing is taking place at the St. Louis County courthouse.
Gardner is allowed to present evidence and witness testimony although she is not required to do so.
The panel will then make a recommendation on disciplinary action to the Missouri Supreme Court, which could take no action, suspend or revoke Gardner’s law license.
The Greitens investigation led to perjury charges. Read about the case:
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner hired William Don Tisaby, and ex-FBI agent, to investigate the invasion of privacy case against then-Gov. Eric Greitens.
After the charge against Greitens was dropped, Tisaby's actions came under investigation. He was indicted in 2019 on six counts of perjury, and one count of evidence tampersing.
He admitted concealing documents and interview notes during his invasion of privacy investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens.
The order also compels the city to pay "reasonable expenses," including mileage for travel.
A spokesman for the comptroller's office said it hadn't received invoices since 2019.
Gerard "Jerry" Carmody filed a motion to withdraw from the case.
An ethics investigation resulted in allegations of professional misconduct against Gardner. Her attorney denied the claims.
The judge wrote that the suit “can best be described as a conglomeration of unrelated claims and conclusory statements supported by very few f…
A half-dozen female prosecutors from California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts and Virginia, a self-described “sisterhood” of reform-minded…
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner sat for a deposition Friday at the Clayton offices of the Carmody MacDonald law firm.
Gardner says the lawsuit is not an attempt to block Carmody’s prosecution of her former investigator, William Tisaby, who has been charged wit…
The special prosecutor in the Tisaby case argued Friday that it's illegal for prosecutors to represent a witness in a criminal case against th…
Gardner’s office will now have to turn over a series of documents and she will have to appear for a deposition on Jan. 15.
Tisaby's lawyers had sought to have the case against him dismissed, arguing that Tisaby never received a copy of his March 2018 deposition in …
Special prosecutor costs taxpayers $395,000 so far in perjury probe; nearly half for court fights with St. Louis circuit attorney
Nearly of that bill has gone to fighting the top prosecutor's counterclaims and legal challenges to shield records from the grand jury, accord…
“I think the whole office was a target, including me,” Gardner said.
Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner denied any wrongdoing in her prosecution of former Gov. Eric Greitens.
The special grand jury adjourned without indicting anyone else involved with the investigation and case against the former Missouri governor.
Tisaby is “absolutely 100 percent innocent” and is the target of a racially motivated grand jury investigation, his lawyer said.
Tisaby was indicted on seven felony charges, according to an indictment.
Contracts obtained by the Post-Dispatch show lawyers defending the circuit attorney bill up to $540 an hour.
Under examination, Tisaby changed his testimony numerous times, stumbled over basic questions and seemed confused about major pieces of evidence.
A St. Louis judge appointed a special prosecutor to assist police looking into perjury claims.
It was largely Gardner’s choice of William Don Tisaby, her management of him and his missteps that would lead to the dismissal of the case.
Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted for felony invasion of privacy in February 2018. He resigned, and the charges were dropped, in May 2018.
Video of a deposition reveals Tisaby stumbling over basic questions and struggling to explain key evidence and witness statements.