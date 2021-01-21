Dispatcher leaves St. Louis County police after investigation over racial slur

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County police dispatcher recorded using a racial slur over a police radio is no longer employed by the department, police officials said.
The dispatcher was recorded Jan. 9 saying an expletive and then using the N-word, according to the recording that was released by the police department when a woman sued for a copy of the audio. After the slur was uttered, another voice on the police radio can be heard telling the dispatcher that his audio was left open.
County police have not publicly named the dispatcher, but Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger cited police sources in identifying him as Mark Peeler, the brother-in-law of county police Chief Mary Barton.
County police confirmed that the dispatcher's employment with the department ended Tuesday. He was hired Jan. 20, 2004, and was employed by the department one day short of 17 years. Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the department, said in an email Thursday that the department could not disclose whether the dispatcher was fired or resigned because the information was part of a closed personnel record.
The context of the slur was not clear from the audio alone, but the St. Louis County Police Association said in a statement last week that the dispatcher directed it at another employee.
Commanders launched an internal investigation and the dispatcher was put on unpaid leave for about 10 days before he left the department.