Dispatcher leaves St. Louis County police after investigation over racial slur

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County police dispatcher recorded using a racial slur over a police radio is no longer employed by the department, police officials said.

The dispatcher was recorded Jan. 9 saying an expletive and then using the N-word, according to the recording that was released by the police department when a woman sued for a copy of the audio. After the slur was uttered, another voice on the police radio can be heard telling the dispatcher that his audio was left open.

County police have not publicly named the dispatcher, but Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger cited police sources in identifying him as Mark Peeler, the brother-in-law of county police Chief Mary Barton.