Dispute at Florissant store inflamed by protesters who rushed there, police say

FLORISSANT — A dispute between a Florissant store clerk and customer was inflamed by a request for protesters to rush to the store Tuesday night, police said.
Police were called to the Florissant Food and Package Liquor store at 1925 Washington St. about 7:30 p.m. The clerk told officers a woman attempted to purchase cigarillos but ultimately left without paying, police said. The clerk gave a car description to officers.
Officers tracked down the woman and spoke with her but she later returned to the store and was involved in another heated exchange with the clerk. The woman told officers the clerk hit her, and store video surveillance released by police shows the woman repeatedly striking the clerk, according to authorities. The two also spit on one another, police said.
As the events played out, according to a screenshot from one recipient, the protest group RespectUs sent a text message to supporters saying, “Emergency Action NOW: Black ppl beaten by Arabs over cigarillos @ Florissant market … We need people to get here now.”
A group of protesters formed in the store parking lot and attempted to duct tape the doors of the business closed “to trap officers and the store clerk inside the business,” according to a news release from police.
Once the store owner and clerk were able to exit the building, police said the protesters prevented them from leaving.
“Officers began to move the crowd off of the lot by walking toward them,” according to the release. “One individual in the group carrying a drum shoved an officer and struck the officer with his drum causing a laceration on the officer’s neck.”
The same officer was also “punched in the head” by another protester, police said.
A spokesman for the department said it’s imperative that police have time to investigate a complaint before false information is spread through social media or other ways, possibly sending the community into an “uproar.”
The clerk was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault. The woman was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of stealing.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.