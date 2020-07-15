Dispute at Florissant store inflamed by protesters who rushed there, police say

FLORISSANT — A dispute between a Florissant store clerk and customer was inflamed by a request for protesters to rush to the store Tuesday night, police said.

Police were called to the Florissant Food and Package Liquor store at 1925 Washington St. about 7:30 p.m. The clerk told officers a woman attempted to purchase cigarillos but ultimately left without paying, police said. The clerk gave a car description to officers.

Officers tracked down the woman and spoke with her but she later returned to the store and was involved in another heated exchange with the clerk. The woman told officers the clerk hit her, and store video surveillance released by police shows the woman repeatedly striking the clerk, according to authorities. The two also spit on one another, police said.

As the events played out, according to a screenshot from one recipient, the protest group RespectUs sent a text message to supporters saying, “Emergency Action NOW: Black ppl beaten by Arabs over cigarillos @ Florissant market … We need people to get here now.”

A group of protesters formed in the store parking lot and attempted to duct tape the doors of the business closed “to trap officers and the store clerk inside the business,” according to a news release from police.