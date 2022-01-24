 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dispute at market leads to shooting, robbery and fiery car crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A dispute over a food order at a north St. Louis market led to a shooting, robbery and fiery car crash early Monday, authorities said.

No one was killed but police say a man and woman who were shot have been hospitalized. Police haven't released their conditions other than to say they are stable.

They were among five people -- including two children -- inside the car that caught fire after crashing at Mimika and Theodore avenues.

The children were not injured, police said. Everyone managed to get out of the burning vehicle, said police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell.

The incident began about 1:20 a.m. Monday at Northway Market, 5590 West Florissant Avenue.

A 36-year-old woman got into a dispute with an employee about "food availability" and was denied an order, police said. She pulled a handgun on one male worker and fired a gunshot at another, police said. Caldwell said no workers were hurt.

Then she and a female accomplice grabbed money and ran to a car. They drove off with a 37-year-old man and two children in the car. Police said someone in another car followed them off the parking lot and fired shots, causing them to crash near Mimika and Theodore avenues, about a mile from the supermarket. 

The 36-year-old woman was arrested; her name has not been released. The man in the burning car who was shot is 27 years old, as is a female accomplice who also was hit by gunshots.

