Dittmer woman fatally struck while walking across highway

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 40-year-old woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Wednesday night while walking across Missouri 141, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Cassaundra M. Parker, 40, of Dittmer, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a crash report, Parker was crossing Missouri 141 near Fiedler Lane just before midnight when she was hit by a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 29-year-old man.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Rachel Rice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today