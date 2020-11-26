 Skip to main content
Dittmer woman fatally struck while walking across highway
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 40-year-old woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Wednesday night while walking across Missouri 141, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Cassaundra M. Parker, 40, of Dittmer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a crash report, Parker was crossing Missouri 141 near Fiedler Lane just before midnight when she was hit by a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 29-year-old man. 

