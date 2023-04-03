FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 44-year-old Dittmer woman died last week after she was hit by a truck while walking on Route O in Franklin County.

Rebecca Fitzgerald was walking west on the side of the road around 11:15 a.m. March 27 when a westbound vehicle swerved to avoid hitting her. A 2019 Ram 1500 behind that car struck her, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

The crash happened near St. Marys Road in Villa Ridge in Boles Township.

Fitzgerald was taken to a hospital where she died around 4 p.m. the next day, police said.