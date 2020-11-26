 Skip to main content
Dittmer woman walking across highway struck and killed by pickup truck
A Dittmer woman walking across Highway 141 in Jefferson County was struck and killed late Wednesday night, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. 

Cassaundra M. Parker, 40, was walking across the road from the left side at 11:50 p.m. when she was struck by a pickup truck, the patrol said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel. 

