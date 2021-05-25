 Skip to main content
DNA evidence leads to rape charge in 1989 assault in St. Louis County
DNA evidence leads to rape charge in 1989 assault in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man was charged recently with raping a woman in St. Louis County more than 30 years ago, St. Louis County police announced Tuesday. 

Quincy Smith, 49, is accused of raping a 29-year-old woman on Sept. 30, 1989, when he was 18. Police say the woman, now 61, was raped while walking to work on Hudson Road in unincorporated St. Louis County. She reported the rape immediately and did not know her attacker before the assault. 

Smith is accused of threatening the victim with a gun, pinning her to the ground, striking her in the head, and raping her.

Man accused of 1989 rape

Quincy Smith, 49, is accusing of raping a woman in 1989 in St. Louis County.

Investigators traced DNA evidence in the federal software program CODIS to Smith, leading to his April 28 arrest, police say. 

Smith lives in the 8600 block of Halls Ferry Road, where he was arrested without incident by local police and the US Marshal Service. 

An attorney for Smith could not be reached Tuesday. He is being held on $50,000 bond. 

There is no time limitation in Missouri for the prosecution of violent crimes such as forcible rape and murder. 

