DNA helps St. Louis officials identify human head found in 2018

UPDATED at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday with details from medical examiner's office

ST. LOUIS — DNA tests have confirmed that a human head found in a trash bin in the Baden neighborhood in 2018 was that of a missing Ferguson man, authorities said Wednesday.

The victim is Demarko Sanders, 39, of the 1700 block of Exuma Drive in Ferguson.

DNA from the remains was submitted by the St. Louis medical examiner’s office to a database that is compared with other samples, said Tara Rick, administrator for the St. Louis medical examiner’s office.

The 1½-year wait for results wasn't uncommon, officials said. Such cases are "complex," and the outside agency that compares the samples is also processing DNA for agencies all over the country, Rick said.

Police wouldn't say Wednesday if detectives have any suspects in Sanders' death. "This investigation is ongoing. We have nothing further to provide at this time," St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said in an email.

According to a "missing adult" flyer from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sanders was 39 when he was last seen on Sept. 17, 2018. He was "last known to be in the area of Pamplin Avenue," and he was wearing all black clothing, the patrol said.