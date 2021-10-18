DNA hit leads to rape, gun charges against Uplands Park man

ST. LOUIS — A man from Uplands Park was charged Friday with raping a woman he didn’t know two years ago in St. Louis and then threatening her with a gun a month later.

Rashawn D. Pate, 32, of the 6300 block of Glenmore Avenue, was charged Friday with first-degree rape, sodomy, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

The charges were filed after a hit in a national database of DNA maintained by the FBI matched Pate’s found in the woman’s rape kit, court documents say. The woman also identified Pate as her attacker.

On Sept. 25, 2019, charges said, Pate forced the woman into a vehicle at gunpoint as she waited at a bus stop at Billups Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive — on the edge of the city’s Ville and Vandeventer neighborhoods. He then pulled into a nearby alley, ordered her to remove her clothes and raped her before driving off.

About a month later, Pate pulled up next to the woman in a vehicle at the same intersection and pointed a pistol at her, charges say.