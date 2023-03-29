LINCOLN COUNTY — For more than 38 years, a body found dressed in a pinstripe suit and tie discovered by a farmer in rural Lincoln County remained a mystery.

Police knew the man was middle-aged and had been dead for months from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, but investigators were never able to name the victim, let alone the killer, until a break in the case last month.

A DNA match finally identified the victim as Jack Langeneckert, a 50-year-old real estate agent who had been living with his wife and son in Florissant when he went missing in 1982, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office announced in a press conference Wednesday.

The breakthrough is thanks to forensic genetic genealogy, the increasingly common practice of identifying DNA through comparisons to genetic profiles in genealogy databases.

Now that detectives have a name, Capt. David Hill said Wednesday, they're working to solve who killed Langeneckert and how his body ended up on a Lincoln County farm.

"One of the interesting things about cold cases that are this old is you have to rebuild," Hill said. "Who did they hang out with? Who are their friends? Where did they work? What did they do?"

Authorities believe Langeneckert died not long after he went missing in 1982. His car was found a week after his disappearance at the St. Louis airport.

His body found months later on June 11, 1984, inside a pumphouse near Highway F outside Troy, Missouri, in rural Lincoln County. He was wearing an expensive Bill Blass grey suit with red pinstripes, a Windsor tie and a cashmere peacoat, and he had a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Judging from pictures, Langeneckert "stayed well dressed most of the time" for his work in real estate, Hill said.

Hill said it was too early in the investigation to elaborate more on the details of Langeneckert's disappearance, including why he may have been killed.

Langeneckert's family said they filed a missing person report when he went missing, but sheriff's investigators are still trying to find investigative files from the 1982 case, Hill said.

Langeneckert's remains were first tested for DNA in 2015, but lab researchers weren't able to find a match in the CODIS database, which contains DNA profiles obtained by law enforcement.

The sheriff's office reopened the case after a Southeast Missouri State University anthropology professor, Dr. Jennifer Bengtson, offered in 2021 to help the cold case unit identify human remains.

Bengston's team has worked on cases across the state, including helping in another Lincoln County case to identify remains found in the Cuirve River State Park near Hwy KK in 2006. That death was not a criminal investigation.

The professor and her advanced students identify which parts of skeletal remains are best for testing and pay through grants and donations for DNA labs to do genetic analysis. Othram, a private DNA lab specializing in cold cases, performed the analysis in Langeneckert's case.

The number of human remains still left unidentified is "a tragedy of the scale that most people don't realize," Bengtson said Wednesday.

"Even though my lab is small," Bengston said, "I'm really proud of my students for helping bring answers to these families."

The case is the latest among dozens of national and local cold cases to find recent breakthroughs from advancements in DNA analysis.

Just within the last year in the St. Louis area, police used a CODIS DNA match to get a confession from serial killer Gary Muehlberg to killing at least four women in 1990. Forensic genealogy also led to charges in January against Maryland Heights man Mike Clardy who is accused of killing a sex worker and abandoning her torso at a truck stop in 2004.

Anyone with information on Langeneckert’s death should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 636-528-8546 or Detective Alyssa Erson at aerson@lcsomo.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the sheriff’s office website at lcsomo.gov.