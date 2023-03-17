VINITA PARK — DNA found in a rape kit led to charges Thursday in a violent 2018 rape and robbery.

Delano Coleman, 24, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday with first-degree rape and first-degree robbery in a June 2018 attack on a woman at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Maldon Lane in Dellwood.

Charging documents say the woman called 911 to report that a man jumped out of bushes near a residence and robbed her at gunpoint sometime between June 20 and June 21, 2018.

The man then forced the woman to get into her car and raped her, according to court documents.

DNA later found in a rape kit was identified as a match to Coleman through the CODIS DNA database, Vinita Park police wrote in charging documents.

Coleman was on probation for a vehicle tampering charge at the time, court documents say.