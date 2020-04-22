Do you recognize this man? Police say he shot and killed an Indiana store clerk in 2001 and may live in the St. Louis area

ST. CHARLES — Several local law enforcement agencies on Wednesday posted photos of a man wanted for fatally shooting a store clerk during a 2001 robbery in Indiana. Authorities think the man is in the St. Louis area.

The store clerk's name was Billy Brossman, and police say there is a $5,000 reward for a tip that leads to the arrest of his killer.

St. Charles Police wrote on their Facebook page they believe the man has a home in the St. Louis-area.

Police did not release any additional information about the investigation.

