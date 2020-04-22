You are the owner of this article.
Do you recognize this man? Police say he shot and killed an Indiana store clerk in 2001 and may live in the St. Louis area

ST. CHARLES — Several local law enforcement agencies on Wednesday posted photos of a man wanted for fatally shooting a store clerk during a 2001 robbery in Indiana. Authorities think the man is in the St. Louis area. 

The store clerk's name was Billy Brossman, and police say there is a $5,000 reward for a tip that leads to the arrest of his killer.

St. Charles Police wrote on their Facebook page they believe the man has a home in the St. Louis-area. 

Police did not release any additional information about the investigation. 

