ST. LOUIS — A doctor pleaded guilty in St. Louis federal court Tuesday to ordering unnecessary medical testing as part of a multimillion-dollar health care scheme.

Dr. Gautam Jayaswal, 64, of Overland Park, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Federal investigators say Jayaswal defrauded Medicare out of more than $15 million by ordering unnecessary items fraudulently, such as 1,400 orthotic braces and medically unnecessary genetic testing for thousands of patients.

His sentencing date has not been set, but he could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, in addition to repaying money he acquired fraudulently.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.