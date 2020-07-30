Does he look familiar? Porch pirate strikes in St. Louis

The photos clearly show a stack of four packages on the front porch of a home in St. Louis.

The photos also show clearly the thief, picking up the four packages in the 3400 block of Wyoming Avenue in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

St. Louis Police took to Facebook to try to find the man who stole the packages on July 18, about 5:40 p.m.

The suspect is a white man, apparently in late teens or early 20s with dark brown hair.

Crime in the neighborhood is up about 34% from the same six months a year ago.

Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

