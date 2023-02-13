SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 10-year-old dog was euthanized Monday morning, just a few days after firefighters pulled the pit bull mix out of a house fire in the Lemay area of south St. Louis County.

The fire killed two adults, a man and woman, whose identities have not been released by authorities. Investigators are still working to locate family and identify the two people, said Lt. Jason Brice with the Lemay Fire Department.

The dog, Evie, was rushed to Affton Veterinary Clinic. Dr. Tara Brooks said she thought Evie might make it, but took a turn for the worse this weekend.

The Affton fire department's community outreach program is covering Evie's medical bills with donations, which can be made through Venmo by searching @profireaffton. Additional donations will cover other emergency vet bills in the future, said Brice.