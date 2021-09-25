Dogs' muzzles show evidence of rare porcupine encounter in Missouri

GENTRY COUNTY, Mo. — In what Missouri officials are calling a "unique situation," two dogs were recently left with some very visible evidence of a rare encounter with a porcupine.

The Missouri Department of Conservation on Thursday said a Gentry County resident told a conservation agent, Mark McNeely, that his dogs had to be taken to the vet to remove "numerous" porcupine quills.

Porcupines are not native to Missouri and have been documented only a few times in the state, the department said in a Facebook post. They are typically found in Canada and the northern and western United States. Although no one saw the porcupine, the department said "evidence clearly shows the presence of one in the area of northern Missouri."