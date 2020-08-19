Domestic disturbance leads to shot being fired outside Town & Country hospital

TOWN & COUNTRY — A domestic disturbance led to a shot being fired outside Missouri Baptist Hospital on Wednesday before a police chase culminated in a vehicle collision and a man being taken into custody.

The man was at the hospital about 9 a.m. in an effort to contact his ex-girlfriend, Town & Country police said in a statement. As the man repeatedly attempted to approach the woman in the hospital parking lot, she feared for her safety and drew a weapon, firing a shot at the man, police said.

The man was not struck, nor any bystanders, and the woman rushed into the hospital. She had earlier received an order of protection against the man.

Police Chief James Cavins said the woman was not an employee of the hospital and it wasn't clear why she was there Wednesday.

Responding officers saw the man driving away at a high rate of speed and began pursuing him. The man failed to stop and then struck another vehicle on Conway Road near Frontenac Estates. A short foot pursuit ensued before the man was taken into custody. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and declined to release the names of the people involved.