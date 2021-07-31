Domestic incident leads to homicide in north St. Louis County, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was shot Saturday morning in north St. Louis County after a domestic dispute, police said.
County police were called just after 8 a.m. to the 2100 block of Old Manor Road, near Dellwood, where they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
Police believe the woman was in a relationship with the person who shot her. They have not yet arrested the suspect.
