Domestic incident leads to homicide in north St. Louis County, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was shot Saturday morning in north St. Louis County after a domestic dispute, police said. 

County police were called just after 8 a.m. to the 2100 block of Old Manor Road, near Dellwood, where they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. 

Police believe the woman was in a relationship with the person who shot her. They have not yet arrested the suspect. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
