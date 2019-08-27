Antonio Cox was able to smile Tuesday, hugging his friends and talking with them in a south St. Louis street, yards from where his twin brother, Sentonio, was gunned down days earlier. But when Antonio tried to talk about Sentonio, he could hardly speak.
“I don’t know how I feel,” Antonio said, wiping at his eyes. “He was everything I had. I tried, but I didn’t try harder. I wish I could. I wish I was with him, but I’m not.”
Sentonio, 15, was killed early Sunday morning in the 7300 block of Vermont Avenue. His mother, Roxzyanna Edwards, found him lying face down in a yard just blocks from their home, shot in the head. He is the latest of at least 13 children to die from gun violence in St. Louis this year.
At a memorial for Sentonio on Tuesday, most of the dozens of mourners were teenagers. They marched from Lyon Academy at Blow, where Sentonio had attended school, and walked down the street with red and silver balloons. A few carried balloon letters that spelled “TWIN.”
They stopped at the place where Edwards found his body. Edwards feels protective of these children, she said, and she wanted the memorial to be over in time for his friends to get home before dark.
“I don’t want you to feel bad about the situation,” Edwards told the crowd of somber teens. “Being young is something you only do one time.”
Embrace being a kid, Edwards urged her son’s friends. Listen to your parents. Believe in your dreams. Don’t become a victim.
“Don’t take your precious time for granted,” she warned, telling them about her desperate search for her son, and the way she found him. “You don’t want your mother or father to look for you. They shouldn’t have to do that. That’s a hurtful feeling.”
Sentonio was a funny kid, his friends remembered. He liked to play basketball and was on the Ligers school basketball team. He was a helpful kid. He spent a lot of his time with his twin brother.
Angel Barton, 14, said Sentonio was a good and protective boyfriend to her. The two dated for about 10 months, she said.
“He didn’t let nothing happen to me,” Barton said. “Nothing but respectful.”
Mickey Bell, father of one of Sentonio’s closest friends, Keith Green, said it’s impossible not to worry about his own son with the level of violence in the streets.
“I’ve been worried for years,” Bell said. He talks to his 17-year-old son about how to handle himself. “’Make sure you hang out with the right people, not the wrong people. If you’re with the wrong people, don’t do the wrong things they do. Learn how to venture off,’” he said.
Tiffany Brown carried a sign that read “Stop killing our future.” Her children, ages 10 and 14, came up with the slogan and made the sign after a family discussion about the recent killings of children. Brown placed it near where Sentonio’s body was found.
“I think it’s awesome that it was the babies,” Brown said. “Stop killing our future, our babies. They’re the future mothers and fathers, doctors, lawyers, police officers.”
‘Senseless’
On Friday evening, two days before Sentonio’s death, 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson’s life was cut short when she was shot while standing with family members outside a restaurant on Union Boulevard.
She’d just gone to an annual football jamboree at Soldan High School with her older cousin, Jason Adams, 16. Jason was also shot and seriously wounded, and his best friend, Mason Hawkins, 16, was also hit and taken to a hospital. A 64-year-old woman was also hit in the leg.
Both of the boys are recovering. Jason’s mother said Tuesday that he’d just been moved out of the intensive care unit.
“I am feeling hopeful about the situation my son is in,” CaSonya Thompson said. “I’m so blessed and so grateful.”
Thompson called it “senseless” that something like a football jamboree would lead to violence. Her son didn’t even see what caused the shooting to start, she said.
Jason is on the debate team and is in leadership roles at McKinley High School, she said.
“He’s a typical, college-bound kid,” Thompson said. “I’ve got to get him back on track. We’ve got to take that damn ACT. Before this, that’s what we were fussing about is ACT classes, and then it completely changes.”
Mason’s mother, Angela Saffore, said Mason is the child of hers that she worried about the least. When the hospital called to tell her that Mason had been shot, she was surprised.
“Mason is very calm, laid-back,” Saffore said. “He was low-key, quiet, easygoing. Smart in school. No one has any issues with him.”
After the shots rang out, Mason saw Jason and Jurnee lying on the pavement, Saffore said. He had wanted to help them, she said, but realized he’d also been shot.
Now, when news stories come on the television about Jurnee’s death, Mason turns his head away.
“Physically, he’ll recover, but mentally he has a long road ahead,” she said.
Saffore had wanted to give her son more freedom this year, since he’s 16. That’s why he’d been out with a friend at a football jamboree Friday night.
“St. Louis is rough,” she said. “I don’t feel like I should have to protect him from everyone else, but that’s just the nature of things.”