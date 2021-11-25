Donations to exonerated former Missouri inmate top $1 million on Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS — The outpouring of support for Kevin Strickland, who was exonerated this week in a 1978 triple murder he swore he did not commit, continued on Thanksgiving, as donations topped $1 million two days after he walked out of prison.

Some people who gave to a GoFundMe page set up to support Strickland said their contributions were a way to apologize for Missouri state officials who blocked his path to freedom despite overwhelming evidence of his innocence.

“Our state leaders put their own self-interest and the politics of HATE before caring for people,” wrote Gerri McQueen, who gave $25. “I want to show them that ‘we the people care.’”

Aidan Schroeder, who donated $50, wrote, “I am so ashamed of the state I live in. Bless you, Mr. Strickland. I’m so sorry for what you’ve been through and I hope you can know peace and a happier life.”

James Hagerman, who gave $50, said, “I donated because Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is a cruel SOB! Kevin Strickland should get $1 million for every year he was in prison.”