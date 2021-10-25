Don't leave guns in your vehicle, St. Louis public safety director pleads

ST. LOUIS — There were 10 vehicle break-ins reported in the downtown area over the weekend, during which three guns were stolen, Public Safety Director Dan Isom said on Monday.

"We want to remind residents not to leave their guns in their car where they can be stolen," Isom said during a briefing on public safety in the downtown neighborhood. "This leads to the proliferation of more guns on our streets, and it's the primary reason why individuals are breaking into cars."

Isom said this was the highest number of vehicle break-ins reported over a weekend since the city began doing weekly downtown safety briefings over a month ago.

"It really is helpful, from a public safety standpoint, if people secure their guns, if they're going to leave them in there. We really prefer they not leave them in there at all," Isom said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.