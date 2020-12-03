'Don't let my sister's case go cold,' pleads brother of woman killed in crossfire on I-170

OLIVETTE — As police admitted Thursday they had no suspects in the Interstate 170 shooting death of an innocent motorist, the victim's younger brother appealed to the public — and to those who follow St. Louis' "no-snitching street code" — to help solve the case.
Joining detectives at a press conference were eight relatives of Kristen R. "Krissy" Whitted, 46, of Bridgeton. She was shot in the head about 3 p.m. Monday, caught in crossfire of a rolling gun battle as she drove south on Interstate 170, near Olive Boulevard in Olivette.
She was on her way to take a walk in Forest Park with a friend, a daily routine, her relatives said. Cars had been seen racing in and out of traffic on the highway before the shooting, police said, although police haven't released descriptions of the vehicles involved or their occupants.
Fred Whitted, a younger brother to the victim, said he was born and raised in St. Louis but that the random acts of violence were a reason he moved away. He now lives in Omaha, Nebraska. When he was growing up in St. Louis, the code was that women and children, and innocent people, be left alone, Fred Whitted said.
"Where is that honor? Where is that code of ethics, where's that standard?" Fred Whitted said. "Where is the outrage in the community?"
Fred Whitted said he was begging not only the general public but also "the streets" to help. "If you have any information, please come forward," he said.
Krissy Whitted worked in information technology at SSM, was pursuing a master's degree and learning Arabic "for no other reason than to just be an interesting person," Fred Whitted said.
Krissy led the women's group at her church and was obsessed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, even having the team's logo tattooed on her shoulder and coloring in a star with each Super Bowl victory.
She is survived by a 16-year-old daughter, and they shared a birthday; a 29-year-old son and a 1-year-old grandson.
Support Local Journalism
Fred Whitted, one of Krissy's three siblings, works as a Greek life coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is a community activist who works with at-risk youth. Another brother is a longtime member of the military, and another brother is a former St. Louis policeman.
"By anybody's standards, we did everything right. My sister did everything right," he said. "This act of aggression, this act of recklessness, of thoughtlessness, it took away my family."
Fred Whitted, 32, said he doesn't know if the shooting was gang-related or rooted in road rage. He is searching social media for any hints, any snippets of video that someone might post about the shooting. He said he knows how the younger generation communicates and he expects clues to turn up eventually on social media.
"I know that someone has this recorded, even if it's 10 seconds, even if it's a three-second clip," Fred Whitted said, adding that he figures someone involved has talked and expects others to keep the secret.
"This does not need to be a secret," Fred Whitted said. "Don't let my sister's case go cold."
Because the shooting happened in broad daylight on a busy stretch of highway, police hope motorists who behind one of the cars involved in the reckless driving or shooting will come forward. Police don't have video of the shooting. Even though I-170, like other highways and major intersections, is monitored by Missouri Department of Transportation traffic cameras spaced about a mile apart, those cameras don’t record, said Linda Wilson Horn, communications director for MoDOT. They're there so traffic officials can monitor for crashes and trouble spots as they happen.
The Major Case Squad's deputy commander, Clayton police Lt. Jack Abell, told reporters at the press conference Thursday that investigators have no suspects. A team of about 20 detectives are working out of the Olivette police station and have been tracking some 50 leads.
The Olivette Police Department asked the Major Case Squad to handle the investigation to add manpower to the probe. The squad typically is assigned to work a case for five days, unless its board grants an extension. Thursday was its fourth day on the case. Abell said the squad will stay on the case as long as its members have tips to follow.
Police ask anyone who was driving on I-170 between Page Boulevard and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Monday afternoon and may have witnessed the incident to call 314-645-3000, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Relatives expect to finalize funeral arrangements by the middle of next week.
Asked how Krissy Whitted's 16-year-old daughter is coping with the death, Fred Whitted said "she's a fighter." The girl, Maysen, is an honor student and active in volleyball, track and dance and will be cared for by relatives, he said. "We're going to try to maintain a level of normalcy for her," he added. A fundraiser has been set up, to help cover her living expenses and future college costs.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.