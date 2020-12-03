'Don't let my sister's case go cold,' pleads brother of woman killed in crossfire on I-170

Fred Whitted said he was begging not only the general public but also "the streets" to help. "If you have any information, please come forward," he said.

Krissy Whitted worked in information technology at SSM, was pursuing a master's degree and learning Arabic "for no other reason than to just be an interesting person," Fred Whitted said.

Krissy led the women's group at her church and was obsessed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, even having the team's logo tattooed on her shoulder and coloring in a star with each Super Bowl victory.

She is survived by a 16-year-old daughter, and they shared a birthday; a 29-year-old son and a 1-year-old grandson.

Fred Whitted, one of Krissy's three siblings, works as a Greek life coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is a community activist who works with at-risk youth. Another brother is a longtime member of the military, and another brother is a former St. Louis policeman.

"By anybody's standards, we did everything right. My sister did everything right," he said. "This act of aggression, this act of recklessness, of thoughtlessness, it took away my family."