'Don't let my sister's case go cold,' pleads brother of woman killed in I-170 gunfight

OLIVETTE — The brother of a woman who was shot and killed while driving this week on Interstate 170 appealed to the public, including those who follow a "no-snitching street code," to help solve the case.
Joining detectives at a news conference Thursday were eight relatives of Kristen R. "Krissy" Whitted, 46, of Bridgeton. She was shot in the head about 3 p.m. Monday when she was caught in the crossfire of a rolling gun battle as she drove south on I-170 near Olive Boulevard in Olivette.
She was on her way to take a walk in Forest Park in St. Louis with a friend, a daily routine, her family said. Cars had been seen racing in and out of traffic on the highway before the shooting, police said. Investigators haven't released descriptions of vehicles involved and said they have no suspects.
Krissy Whitted's brother, Fred Whitted, said he was born and raised in St. Louis but that random acts of violence were a reason he moved away. He now lives in Omaha, Nebraska. When he was growing up in St. Louis, the street code was that women and children, and innocent people, be left alone, he said.
"Where is that honor? Where is that code of ethics, where's that standard?" Whitted asked. "Where is the outrage in the community?"
Whitted said he was begging not only the general public but also "the streets" to help. "If you have any information, please come forward," he said.
Krissy Whitted worked in information technology at SSM Health, was pursuing a master's degree in computer science and also learning Arabic "for no other reason than to just be an interesting person," her brother said.
She led a women's group at her church and was obsessed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, even having the team's logo tattooed on her shoulder and coloring in a star to note each Super Bowl victory.
She is survived by a 16-year-old daughter, a 29-year-old son and a 1-year-old grandson.
Support Local Journalism
Asked how the 16-year-old is coping with the death, Fred Whitted said "she's a fighter." The girl is an honor student and active in volleyball, track and dance, he said. "We're going to try to maintain a level of normalcy for her," he said. A fundraiser has been established to help cover her living expenses and future college costs.
Whitted, one of Krissy Whitted's three siblings, works as a Greek life coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is a community activist who works with at-risk youths. Another brother is a longtime member of the military and a third brother is a former St. Louis policeman.
"By anybody's standards, we did everything right. My sister did everything right," Whitted said. "This act of aggression, this act of recklessness, of thoughtlessness, it took away my family."
Whitted, 32, said he doesn't know if the shooting was gang-related or rooted in road rage. He's searching social media for any hints, any snippets of video that someone might post about the shooting. He said he knows how the younger generation communicates and he expects clues to turn up eventually on social media.
"I know that someone has this recorded, even if it's 10 seconds, even if it's a three-second clip," Whitted said, adding that he figures someone involved has talked and expects others to keep the secret.
"This does not need to be a secret," he said. "Don't let my sister's case go cold."
Because the shooting happened during the day on a busy stretch of highway, police hope motorists who witnessed the shooting will come forward. I-170, like other highways, is monitored by Missouri Department of Transportation traffic cameras spaced about a mile apart. But the cameras don’t record, said Linda Wilson Horn, communications director for MoDOT. They're in place so traffic officials can monitor for crashes and trouble spots as they happen.
Clayton police Lt. Jack Abell, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, said at Thursday's news conference that investigators have no suspects. A team of about 20 detectives is working out of the Olivette police station and has been tracking some 50 leads.
Olivette police asked the Major Case Squad to handle the investigation to add manpower to the probe. The squad typically is assigned to work a case for five days, unless its board grants an extension. Thursday was its fourth day on the case. Abell said the squad will stay on the case as long as its members have tips to follow.
Police ask anyone who was driving on I-170 between Page Boulevard and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) on Monday afternoon and may have witnessed the incident to call 314-645-3000, or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Relatives expect to finalize funeral arrangements by the middle of next week.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.