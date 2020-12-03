'Don't let my sister's case go cold,' pleads brother of woman killed in I-170 gunfight

"By anybody's standards, we did everything right. My sister did everything right," Whitted said. "This act of aggression, this act of recklessness, of thoughtlessness, it took away my family."

Whitted, 32, said he doesn't know if the shooting was gang-related or rooted in road rage. He's searching social media for any hints, any snippets of video that someone might post about the shooting. He said he knows how the younger generation communicates and he expects clues to turn up eventually on social media.

"I know that someone has this recorded, even if it's 10 seconds, even if it's a three-second clip," Whitted said, adding that he figures someone involved has talked and expects others to keep the secret.

"This does not need to be a secret," he said. "Don't let my sister's case go cold."

Because the shooting happened during the day on a busy stretch of highway, police hope motorists who witnessed the shooting will come forward. I-170, like other highways, is monitored by Missouri Department of Transportation traffic cameras spaced about a mile apart. But the cameras don’t record, said Linda Wilson Horn, communications director for MoDOT. They're in place so traffic officials can monitor for crashes and trouble spots as they happen.