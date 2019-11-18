UPDATED with new detail on suspect description
GLENDALE — The gunman who forced his way into a Glendale home Saturday was seen an hour earlier approaching another man's door, and police say they now have video of the suspect from a doorbell camera.
In both cases, the suspect claimed he was looking for his lost dog, said Capt. Bob Catlett with Glendale police.
The home-invasion was about 2 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Bismark Avenue. The man asked to use a homeowner's telephone, then forced his way into his home at gunpoint, stealing cash and jewelry, police said.
The resident wasn't hurt, but the gunman made the resident and the resident's wife lie on the ground while he fled. The couple's 4-year-old child was asleep in the family's car outside but unharmed, police said.
An hour earlier, the same man was spotted less than a mile away, in the 800 block of Glen Elm Drive, Catlett said. The man didn't force his way into that home, though. He got onto a porch, where he said he thought someone stole his dogs. The resident told the stranger he should call police, and the suspect left.
The man was black, about 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 and had tattoos on his neck. He had some facial hair and was in his mid to late 20s, police said. He wore a black polo shirt, red pants and what appears to be a Chicago Bulls ballcap; he also wore dark-colored shoes and carried a satchel.
He drove a black Jeep Patriot away from the scene of the confrontation on Glen Elm, police said.
Catlett, Glendale's assistant chief of police, offered this advice for residents: "If you don't know who is at your door, don't answer it right away. If you feel uncomfortable, call police so we can check it out."
The robbery on Bismark began when the man knocked on the door. The man who lives there was in the basement, watching TV. He heard someone at the door and went to answer it. His wife was in another room. The couple's 4-year-old child had fallen asleep in the car, and they had left the child there, undisturbed.
When the man answered his door, the stranger in the red ballcap "said he was new in the neighborhood and his dog got out," Catlett said. He asked to use the phone, then pushed his way inside with a gun.
"This is a robbery," the gunman told the resident, Catlett said.
The man demanded cash, jewelry and weapons. He got cash and jewelry, but the residents didn't have weapons, Catlett said.
Catlett said the resident on Glen Elm gave police the Ring video after he read on social media about the home-invasion that same day on Bismark. Another resident on Glen Elm saw the man that day, too.
Police showed the doorbell video to the victims of the home-invasion on Bismark, and they confirmed that it was the same man who forced his way into their home, Catlett said.
Smart home security systems have helped police zero in on suspects in other crimes. In a growing tactic nationwide, police are encouraging residents and businesses to let police departments know if they have cameras monitoring their property.
Registering cameras with the police is voluntary, and even after registration, residents are not required to share footage with police. In addition, police do not have access to the cameras to watch crime, or life, as it happens — aspects lauded by civil liberties groups in communities that have registration programs across the country.
Glendale has such a community camera registration program. Glendale, a suburb of nearly 6,000 residents next to Kirkwood, had two burglaries and six assaults in 2018, according to the Glendale Police Department's most recent annual report.
Anyone with information about Saturday's robber is asked to call Glendale police at 314-965-0000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.