Double fatal crash closes westbound Interstate 70 in Berkeley
Double fatal crash closes westbound Interstate 70 in Berkeley

BERKELEY — Two people were killed early Thursday in a crash on Interstate 70 near Interstate 170.

The 4:30 a.m. crash closed westbound Interstate 70, and police were still diverting traffic onto the Innerbelt some three hours later. Officials said it's unclear when the highway will reopen.

Police said the victims were in the same vehicle.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred in Berkeley. Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Highway Patrol said he had no information yet on the victims or what caused the crash.

Statewide, the patrol reports at least 285 people killed in traffic crashes so far this year, or a 4% increase compared to the same time a year ago.

The patrol's Troop C, which includes St. Louis County, has actually seen a 9% drop in deaths. The biggest jumps were in areas in the northeast, southern and central parts of Missouri.

Check back for updates.

