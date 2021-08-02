Double shooting along Highway 3 in Granite City leaves one man dead

UPDATED with name of man who died.

GRANITE CITY — A 30-year-old man has died of his injuries after a double shooting early Monday in Granite City along Illinois Highway 3.

The victim, Ahmaad R. Nunley, was found about 2 a.m. at Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue. He had been shot multiple times and died at a St. Louis hospital, said police Lt. Ken Wojtowicz of the Major Case Squad. The case squad didn't release Nunley's hometown.

Another victim survived the shooting and was also taken to a St. Louis hospital. Police refused to release any other details about that victim, including the person's gender and medical condition.

Police said they are searching for the killer but had no description to release to the public.

Granite City police asked the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to handle the homicide investigation, and about 15 detectives were assigned to work on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-876-9027, ext. 1104.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.