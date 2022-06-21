 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Double shooting in Fountain Park neighborhood leaves man dead, another wounded

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot — one fatally, police said — at a gas station in the Fountain Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting happened about 6:10 p.m. in the 900 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard.

Police said one man died, and another was wounded and taken in a private vehicle to an area hospital. The wounded man was said to be in critical condition.

A large section of the gas station property had been taped off by police, and bullet holes could be seen in the front window of a vehicle parked at the site.

No other details were available from police.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News