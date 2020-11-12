Double shooting in Jennings leaves one person dead

JENNINGS — One person died and another was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Jennings, police say.

St. Louis County police responded just after 8 p.m. to the 2400 block of Akins Drive, where they found a man inside a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

A second victim took himself to a hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigations indicate someone shot into the home, where about six people were gathered.

Two women in the home were injured, but police do not believe their injuries were related to the gunfire. One was taken to a hospital.

Everyone in the home is believed to be in their mid-20s, police say.

Total reported crime over the past six months in County Precinct 8, which comprises Jennings, is down about 19% from the same period one year ago.

Police ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

