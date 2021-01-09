Double shooting in north St. Louis County called murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The deaths of a man and woman found Friday night in Spanish Lake have been ruled a murder-suicide.

St. Louis County police said Saturday that Denise Edwards, 51, was driving a car with 19-year-old Brian Thurman in it. The two knew each other, police said.

As they drove northbound in the 11000 block of Lilac Avenue, Thurman shot Edwards, according to police. He then got out of the car and shot himself.

Police were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, and Thurman was pronounced dead at a hospital. A gun was found at the scene.

Edwards lived in the 10800 block of Spring Garden Drive in Glasgow Village. Thurman lived in the 1200 block of Huntsman Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

