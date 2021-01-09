 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Double shooting in north St. Louis County called murder-suicide
0 comments

Double shooting in north St. Louis County called murder-suicide

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The deaths of a man and woman found Friday night in Spanish Lake have been ruled a murder-suicide.

St. Louis County police said Saturday that Denise Edwards, 51, was driving a car with 19-year-old Brian Thurman in it. The two knew each other, police said.

As they drove northbound in the 11000 block of Lilac Avenue, Thurman shot Edwards, according to police. He then got out of the car and shot himself.

Police were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, and Thurman was pronounced dead at a hospital. A gun was found at the scene.

Edwards lived in the 10800 block of Spring Garden Drive in Glasgow Village. Thurman lived in the 1200 block of Huntsman Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports