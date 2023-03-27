ST. LOUIS — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a double shooting Monday morning in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood.

The unidentified male victim was found about 9 a.m. in an alley near the 2700 block of Arsenal Street. Police said he died at the scene. A black sedan with numerous bullet holes was parked in the alley.

A woman who was shot was taken to a hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately available.

St. Louis police said the city has had 32 homicides so far this year, one more than this time last year.

